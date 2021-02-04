Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $102,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00.

CCF opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $987.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chase by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chase by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chase by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chase by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

