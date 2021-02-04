Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,445,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,917,177. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.