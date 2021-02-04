Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $927.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 14.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

