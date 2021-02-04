ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.33.

ADES International Holding PLC Company Profile

ADES International Holding PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling and production services. Its services include drilling and workover, and mobile offshore production unit production services, as well as accommodation, catering, and other barge-based support services; and onshore services primarily comprise drilling and workover services.

