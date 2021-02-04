adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

