Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.