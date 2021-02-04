Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

