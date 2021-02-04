ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 740,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 321,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.61 million, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

