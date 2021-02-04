Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

