Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.25. 537,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 988,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 625,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

