AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

