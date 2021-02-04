AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,982 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,272 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $78,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,412. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $246.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

