AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 26,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.