AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $277.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

