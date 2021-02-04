AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 514,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,176. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

