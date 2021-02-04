Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.95

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 147,863 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The stock has a market cap of $371.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

