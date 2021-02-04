Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

