AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.00-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.84.

AGCO stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

