Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Financial Review

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and Agilent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilent Technologies 0 11 16 0 2.59

Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $88.42, indicating a potential downside of 27.61%. Given Agilent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Agilent Technologies 13.47% 21.02% 10.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Agilent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 236.72 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 7.02 $719.00 million $3.28 37.24

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Volatility and Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment to produce synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; instruments, consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. It has collaboration agreement with SGS AXYS. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

