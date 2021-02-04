Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,099,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,506,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

