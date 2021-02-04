Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.44.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

