Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

AGI stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,325 shares during the period. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

