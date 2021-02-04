Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.16.

Albemarle stock opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

