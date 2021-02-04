Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.60-7.80 for the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

