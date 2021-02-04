Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

