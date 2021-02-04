Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,658,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.80. The company had a trading volume of 464,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $721.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.