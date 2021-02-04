Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $68.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $614.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,784. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

