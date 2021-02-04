Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $610.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.07.

Shares of ALGN opened at $546.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

