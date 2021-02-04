Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading 12.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were up 12.6% on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $680.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $634.46 and last traded at $615.16. Approximately 1,758,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 583,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.18.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

