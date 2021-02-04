All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One All Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $157,074.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

