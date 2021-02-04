Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,955 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies makes up about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.43% of Allegheny Technologies worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 8,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

