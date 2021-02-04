Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $21.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.80. 4,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $197.13.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

