Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 865,788 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

