AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AB opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

