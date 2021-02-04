Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.71. 676,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 759,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.