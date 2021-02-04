Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 407,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 590,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

