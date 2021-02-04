Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

About Alpha Bank A.E.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

