Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $576.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.36, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $588.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

