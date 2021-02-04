Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

