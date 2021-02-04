Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

