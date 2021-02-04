Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $243.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.02. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $246.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

