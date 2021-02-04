Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,068.76 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,787.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,650.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

