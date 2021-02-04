Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,059.03. The company had a trading volume of 107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,787.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,650.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

