Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,781.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,646.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.