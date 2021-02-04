Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOG traded down $11.51 on Thursday, reaching $2,058.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,650.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

