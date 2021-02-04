Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.39 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,066.47 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,787.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,650.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

