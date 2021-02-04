Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.39 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,070.07 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,650.64.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.