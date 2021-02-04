Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00. The company traded as high as $2,116.50 and last traded at $2,070.07. 4,113,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,866,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,927.51.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,650.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

