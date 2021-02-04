Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $139.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,058.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,781.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,646.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

