Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $139.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,058.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

